Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,114 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $30,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.63. 57,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,869,828. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $174.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.06.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.