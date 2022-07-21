Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 572,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,962 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $28,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,725,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,647. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

