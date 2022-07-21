Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,410 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

AKAM stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.90 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

