Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.65. 119,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,271. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.26. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

