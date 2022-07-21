Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,734,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.