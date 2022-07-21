Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,282 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.62.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $75.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,859. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.