ClinTex CTi (CTI) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $754,210.08 and approximately $888,043.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io.

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

