Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.00. 107,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,186. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $101.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.