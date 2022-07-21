Collateral Pay Trading 10.8% Lower This Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $153,875.77 and approximately $190.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.33 or 0.00427913 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015315 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001751 BTC.
- Orbler (ORBR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00161212 BTC.
Collateral Pay Profile
Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.
Collateral Pay Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.