Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 154,362 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $73,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Insider Activity

Comcast Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 371,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,742,412. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $189.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.