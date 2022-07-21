Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 403,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,742,412. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

