Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases Shares of 7,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 611,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.13 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

