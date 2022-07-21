Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 35.41%.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTBI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.