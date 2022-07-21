Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 35.41%.
Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ CTBI opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $46.30.
Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTBI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
About Community Trust Bancorp
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
- Are General Electric’s Downgrades A Warning Sign Or A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.