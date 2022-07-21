Congress Park Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 155,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 35,849 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,188,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 29,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.28.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $56.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

