Congress Park Capital LLC Has $506,000 Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of DOCN opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.91.

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

