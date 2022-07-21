Congress Park Capital LLC Has $686,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Dodge & Cox raised its position in FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of FedEx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $227.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.20. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $301.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

