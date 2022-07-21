Congress Park Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE MDT opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

