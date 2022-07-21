Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.