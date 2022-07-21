Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 167 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in General Electric by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after buying an additional 2,814,259 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,968,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GE opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.53.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

