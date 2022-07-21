Congress Park Capital LLC Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,625 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

