Congress Park Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,894 shares during the quarter. Alcoa comprises about 1.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alcoa from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.91.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $66.38. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.