Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Insider Sells $141,600.00 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) insider Brian Daly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.66. 357,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.44. Conn’s, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.78 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.41%. Conn’s’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Conn’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Conn’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Conn’s by 3.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Conn’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Conn’s by 53.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CONN. StockNews.com began coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Conn’s to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

