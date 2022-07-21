ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Buy Rating at MKM Partners

MKM Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

