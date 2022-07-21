ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 116,208 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 515,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.23. 219,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,269,279. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average of $96.39. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.