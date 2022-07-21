CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down to $56.98

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.98, but opened at $54.25. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $55.14, with a volume of 1,209 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sophie Bergeron sold 12,200 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $588,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sophie Bergeron sold 12,200 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $588,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,451. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $148,970.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,507.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,324 shares of company stock worth $1,981,128. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter valued at about $632,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

