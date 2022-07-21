Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNSL. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $808.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $300.28 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 10.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $294,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $3,150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 55.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 142,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $2,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.