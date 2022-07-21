Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Cut by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED opened at $90.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average of $91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

