Consolidated Planning Corp Has $239,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Consolidated Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 870,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,528,000 after buying an additional 86,675 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.28. 8,864,009 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $66.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

