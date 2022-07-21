Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases 3,360 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,552,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,537,000 after buying an additional 52,378 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,915,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 32,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,114. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $131.07.

