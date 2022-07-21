Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 5,648 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Consolidated Planning Corp lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for approximately 0.9% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $5,998,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

