Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Decreased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,627,778 shares of company stock valued at $395,430,143 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $243.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.55. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.34%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.