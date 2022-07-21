Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.20-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.00.

STZ stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,900. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,627,778 shares of company stock worth $395,430,143 in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Constellation Brands by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

