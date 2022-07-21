Contrasting Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) & Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) and Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paycor HCM and Docebo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $352.78 million 13.24 -$96.92 million ($0.80) -33.37 Docebo $104.24 million 9.57 -$13.60 million ($0.45) -67.42

Docebo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paycor HCM. Docebo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycor HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

25.9% of Paycor HCM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Docebo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Paycor HCM and Docebo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM -31.65% -1.89% -0.79% Docebo -13.02% -7.87% -5.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Paycor HCM and Docebo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 7 8 0 2.53 Docebo 0 1 6 0 2.86

Paycor HCM presently has a consensus target price of $34.07, indicating a potential upside of 27.59%. Docebo has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.72%. Given Docebo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Docebo is more favorable than Paycor HCM.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc. provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc. provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly. The company's learning platform includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool; Docebo Content that allows to unlock the industry's best-learning content; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool; Docebo Learning Analytics that allows learning administrators to prove their learning programs are powering their business, as well as connecting learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work. It also provides Docebo for Salesforce, a native integration that leverages Salesforce's application programming interface and technology architecture to produce a learning experience; and Docebo Embed (OEM) that allows original equipment manufacturers to embed and re-sell Docebo as a part of their software. In addition, the company offers Docebo Mobile App Publisher product that allows companies to create and publish own branded version of Docebo Go.Learn mobile learning applications; Docebo Extended Enterprise that breeds customer education, partner enablement, and retention; and Docebo Discover, Coach & Share that enhances the learning experience to create a culture of social learning. It serves customers in the technology, media, manufacturing, consulting and professional services, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Docebo Canada, Inc. Docebo Inc. founded in 2005 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

