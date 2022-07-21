Convex Finance Price Tops $7.52 (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $7.52 or 0.00032584 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $486.08 million and approximately $19.14 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00347496 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015654 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001706 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032586 BTC.
Convex Finance Coin Profile
Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,980,788 coins and its circulating supply is 64,673,029 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Buying and Selling Convex Finance
