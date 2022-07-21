Convex Finance Price Tops $7.52 (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $7.52 or 0.00032584 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $486.08 million and approximately $19.14 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00347496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032586 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,980,788 coins and its circulating supply is 64,673,029 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

