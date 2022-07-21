Cornichon Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $191.00 (CORN)

Cornichon (CORN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $710,903.50 and approximately $191.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00021410 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00016102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Cornichon’s total supply is 14,997,171 coins and its circulating supply is 14,755,323 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

