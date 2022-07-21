Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Corteva were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.44.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

