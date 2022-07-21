Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,181 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $523.38. 22,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,080. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.10 and its 200 day moving average is $514.59. The company has a market capitalization of $231.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.