Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPNG. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Coupang by 970.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,528,000 after buying an additional 63,364,316 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,901,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Coupang by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,089,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614,268 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,694,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280,534 shares during the period. Finally, Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $109,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Coupang

Coupang Price Performance

In related news, Director Kevin M. Warsh acquired 38,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,706.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin M. Warsh bought 38,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,706.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 193,100 shares of company stock worth $2,663,287 over the last ninety days.

CPNG stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.47. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.



