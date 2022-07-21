Covalent Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $30.09 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00392392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq.

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

