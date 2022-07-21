Covalent Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $30.09 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00392392 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015163 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001727 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032632 BTC.
Covalent Profile
Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq.
Covalent Coin Trading
