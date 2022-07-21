Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Shares Up 8%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) shares shot up 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.08. 310,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,493,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Creatd Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Get Creatd alerts:

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Creatd had a negative net margin of 759.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,757.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creatd

About Creatd

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creatd stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Creatd, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRTD Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 361,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 1.98% of Creatd at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators. The company operated in three segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, and Creatd Ventures. Its flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.