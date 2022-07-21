Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Trading Down 2.7%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 456,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,015,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Creative Medical Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELZ. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Medical Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Medical Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 13.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

