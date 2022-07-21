Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Update

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 488,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 629,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Credicorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 828.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,140,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,823,000 after buying an additional 1,017,670 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Credicorp by 3,308.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 962,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,521,000 after acquiring an additional 934,491 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Credicorp by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,628,000 after acquiring an additional 834,740 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Credicorp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,284,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,703,000 after acquiring an additional 643,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,088,000 after purchasing an additional 627,877 shares during the last quarter.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,922. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.37 and its 200 day moving average is $142.00. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $182.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $991.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $3.9382 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.33.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.