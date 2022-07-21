Credit Suisse Group Trims Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price to $99.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.96.
Northern Trust Price Performance
Northern Trust stock opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.98 and its 200 day moving average is $110.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
