Credit Suisse Group Trims Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price to $99.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.96.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.98 and its 200 day moving average is $110.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.