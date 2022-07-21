Critical Survey: indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) vs. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor -140.59% -26.48% -13.51% Marvell Technology -9.82% 6.92% 4.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Marvell Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Marvell Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor $48.41 million 21.58 -$88.04 million ($0.96) -7.27 Marvell Technology $4.46 billion 10.30 -$421.03 million ($0.61) -88.67

indie Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than indie Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for indie Semiconductor and Marvell Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 1 3 0 2.75 Marvell Technology 0 4 25 0 2.86

indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 89.83%. Marvell Technology has a consensus price target of $84.69, indicating a potential upside of 56.58%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Marvell Technology.

Summary

Marvell Technology beats indie Semiconductor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

