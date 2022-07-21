Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.49

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.44, with a volume of 29266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1,955.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.