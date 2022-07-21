Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1917 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE CRT opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.63. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $21.00.
Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
