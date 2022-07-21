Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74), RTT News reports. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.31-$7.41 EPS.

Crown Castle International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CCI opened at $171.03 on Thursday. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.87 and a 200 day moving average of $179.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.47.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 145,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 111,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.