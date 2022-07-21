Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08. Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.65-$7.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.60.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE CCK traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.74. 30,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -19.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 10.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 101.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.