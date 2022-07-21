CryptoBlades 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.05 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $1.05 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00008009 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00323515 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00016052 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001805 BTC.
CryptoBlades Coin Profile
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,126 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
Buying and Selling CryptoBlades
