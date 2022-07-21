Cryptobuyer (XPT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Cryptobuyer (XPT) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded 71.5% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $51,715.95 and approximately $18.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

XPT is a coin. It was first traded on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer.

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

